Telangana: Sankranti holidays likely from 10-16 January

The School Education Department has announced holidays for the Sankranthi festival for seven days in Telangana. i.e from January 10th to 16th.

Initially, holidays were scheduled for January 11th to 15th, but the government has confirmed January 14th as Bhogi, January 15th as Sankranthi, and January 16th as Kanuma.

With January 10th falling on a second Saturday, the holidays have been revised accordingly. Schools are set to reopen on Saturday, January 17th. An official announcement from the Education Department is expected to be released shortly.