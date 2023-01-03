Telangana: Satellite remote sensing system to be adopted for mapping all roads

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday said that all the roads in the State would be mapped with satellite remote sensing system. The system of road mapping would serve as a guide for future action planning and would be very useful for short cut road connectivity systems in future.

Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) scientists and officers led by Additional Director General G Srinivas Reddy met Vinod Kumar and made several suggestions during a review meeting.

Vinod Kumar said that there were four types of roads in the State such as Panchayat Raj, Roads-Buildings, State Highways and National Highways. The length and width of these roads, the need for culverts and bridges in the middle of the road would be mapped through satellite remote sensing systems. He explained that the State already had double roads and four lane roads at the village, mandal, district and state level and every village also has road connectivity.