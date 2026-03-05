Telangana Save Education Committee seeks debate on 2026 policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Save Education Committee on Wednesday demanded that the state government place the report titled Education Policy for Telangana 2026 in the public domain before finalising the policy. It has been a long-standing democratic tradition for commissions and committees to release draft reports for public discussion before finalising policy decisions, the committee noted.

The Revanth Reddy government had appointed the Telangana Education Commission to prepare a comprehensive education policy. Recently, the Commission submitted its report to the Chief Minister for necessary action.

The committee leaders, K Chakradhhara Rao, G Haragopal, and K Laxminarayana, have demanded that the government place the report in the public domain for at least three months.

The committee cited the example of the National Education Policy, where a draft document was released for nationwide discussion. Suggestions were invited from parents, educationists, teachers, lecturers, and students, with the consultation process continuing for nearly two years.

In light of this precedent, the committee urged the government to place the Telangana Education Commission report before the people of the state and finalise it only after incorporating constructive suggestions and criticisms. They reiterated the demand for a minimum three-month period for public discussion before giving the report its final shape.