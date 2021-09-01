Telangana: Schools reopened across the state, governor inspects Raj Bhavan school

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected Raj Bhavan School.



The educational institutions across Telangana state have reopened in the wake of the government's decision to conduct offline classes in Telangana from today. Amid coronavirus, students attended schools and colleges wearing masks and the offline classes are conducted by the management of the educational institutions following the covid rules.



The officials have made all arrangements to clean the schools and allow students to attend physical classes in the wake of government directives. Except for residential institutions such as Gurukula, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare schools, all other schools have started offline classes. The Inter-Board announced that only offline classes would be conducted in junior colleges.



During the resumption of schools, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected Raj Bhavan School. "Schools have been cleaned by the authorities and the students came to school happily and fearlessly; my congratulations to the students and parents," she said. The honorable governor advised that care must be taken until children are vaccinated.



The state government, meanwhile, has made it clear that school management should not put pressure on parents to send their children to school and not to take any undertaking from the parents. The state government has warned the management not to be negligent if any student is infected with the virus while in school. Medical experts, on the other hand, said that parents must take precautions when sending their children to school. They advised that the parents should ensure that students wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain physical distance.