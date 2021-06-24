Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana seeks Centre's support

A delegation led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel in Delhi on Wednesday night
x

A delegation led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel in Delhi on Wednesday night

Highlights

In a bid to seek Central government’s support in obtaining coveted UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag for Ramappa temple, the 13th century engineering marvel, a delegation led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday night

Warangal: In a bid to seek Central government's support in obtaining coveted UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag for Ramappa temple, the 13th century engineering marvel, a delegation led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday night. They urged the Union Minister to look into the issue.

"The process involving several stages to bestow World Heritage Site tag is nearing completion. The Centre needs to expedite the process," Errabelli said. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Kakatiya Heritage Trust founder Prof M Panduranga Rao were among others in the delegation. Ramappa temple, 70 kilometers northeast of Warangal, is in Mulugu district.

Errabelli is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday. He will appeal to the Union Minister to release the funds for Panchayat Raj department.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X