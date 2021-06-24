Telangana seeks Centre's support

Warangal: In a bid to seek Central government's support in obtaining coveted UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag for Ramappa temple, the 13th century engineering marvel, a delegation led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao met Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday night. They urged the Union Minister to look into the issue.

"The process involving several stages to bestow World Heritage Site tag is nearing completion. The Centre needs to expedite the process," Errabelli said. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Kakatiya Heritage Trust founder Prof M Panduranga Rao were among others in the delegation. Ramappa temple, 70 kilometers northeast of Warangal, is in Mulugu district.

Errabelli is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday. He will appeal to the Union Minister to release the funds for Panchayat Raj department.