Telangana set examples for others in implementing welfare schemes

Karimnagar: In terms of implementation of various welfare schemes, the Telangana State has set an example for others states in the country, said Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar.

The MLA participated in the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques and handed over cheques worth Rs 53.06 lakh to about 23 beneficiaries in Choppadandi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA S Ravi Shankar said that the TRS government was committed for the welfare of the weaker sections. Several welfare schemes introduced by the State government were proving highly helpful for weaker sections of people, he said.

"Even during the Corona period, when the State was in deep economic crisis, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not stop the implementation of welfare schemes, which helped many poor in the hard times," Ravi Shankar noted.

Stating that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were boon to poor families who has daughters, the MLA said that in the present situation, it was very difficult to perform a wedding of a girl. Understanding the problems of the poor parents who have daughters, the Chief Minister introduced the two schemes even though they were not included in the election manifesto and have been implemented perfectly in the state.

In the coming up days, several schemes would be introduced besides taking up developmental activities in the Choppadandi constituency to transform it as a model constituency in the state, he assured.