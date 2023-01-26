Telangana: Several IPS officers reshuffled in the state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has effected a major reshuffle in the police department. As many as 92 IPS officials working in various wings were transferred and posted on Wednesday night. Most of the Superintendent of Police of districts and DCPs in police commissionerates were transferred and posted in different wings .

Among them are - Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda. Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Jt. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (DD), Hyderabad. Ms. Rema Rajeshwari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Yadadri Zone was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam. Nyalakonda Prakash , Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Hyderabad City was transferred and posted as Director,

Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC vice Viswajeet Kampati, transferred. Abhishek Mohanty, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Rachakonda.