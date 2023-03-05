Telangana: SI, ASI recruitment on March 11

Hyderabad: The police recruitment process has reached its final stage. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), which already completed physical examinations for SI, ASI and Constable Candidates, has recently announced the main exam dates for Technical SI, ASI (FPB) posts.





The board will conduct the final examination for SI (Information Technology & Communications Organization) candidates on March 11 from 10 am to 1 pm and for ASI (FPB) candidates from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at the centres in Hyderabad.

Eligible candidates can download the hall tickets from the TSLPRB website https://www.tslprb.in/ from midnight of March 8 till March 9. In case of any issues in downloading the hall ticket, candidates can mail [email protected] or contact 9393711110, 9391005006. The dates for the remaining two exams will be announced soon.