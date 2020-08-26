Telangana: Sirpur-Kagaznagar MLA Koneru Konappa tests coronavirus positive

Koneru Konappa, MLA from Sirpur-Kagaznagar assembly constituency has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. His wife along with him also found to be infected with the virus. After the results came positive, the MLA has requested those who came in contact with him for the last few days to undergo the tests.

The MLA has undergone Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) today, the result of which came positive. Following the development, the family of the MLA moved into isolation.

MLAs like Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon), Surender (Yellareddy), Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam) had been tested positive and recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Wednesday witnessed 3,018 coronavirus positive cases totalling the count of confirmed cases to 1,11,688. And the fatality count touched to 780 with 10 new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.