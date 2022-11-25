Telangana: SIT officials issue notices to five more in MLAS Poaching case

The SIT officials have intensified the investigation in the case of purchase of MLAs and issued notices to five others. Kerala doctor Jagguswamy's brother Manilal as well as staff members Sarath, Prashant, Vimal and Prathapan were given notices under 41A Cr.P.C. It stated that if they do not attend the hearing this time too shall be arrested.



As the remand period of the three accused in the case expired, the police produced them in the court. As a result, the ACB court issued a verdict extending the remand of the accused Ramchandra Bharti, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji till the 9th of next month.



The SIT investigation in TRS MLA purchase case is going on. Meanwhile, Nanda Kumar's wife Chitra Lekha, lawyers Pratap Goud and Srinivas attended the hearing. The SIT officials are inquiring about the relationship with the accused who have already been arrested and inquiring the bank accounts of Pratap Goud, Nanda Kumar.