Telangana: Son dies after his father's demise in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad

The incident took place at the Banjara Hills police station limits in Hyderabad where a son has died a day after the demise of his father due to an illness. The death of a father and son within a day has caused a tragedy in the locality.



According to police, D. Harul Rashid, 70, of Mumbai, has been a paying guest at the home of Mohammad Afzal Hussain for four months in Syednagar First Lancer at Banjara Hills road no 12. On the 21st of this month, Harul Rashid, who was suffering from high fever, informed his son Abdul Salam Harul Rashid (48), who was working as a cab driver in Mumbai.

Abdul Salam Harul Rashid came to Hyderabad on the 22nd of this month and while taking care of his father, his father Harul Rashid died on the 23rd of this month. Meanwhile, Salam had a stomach ache as he was preparing to return to Mumbai on the afternoon of the 24th at dawn after his father's funeral. However, Salam died while being treated at the Osmania Hospital. The father and son died within a day and the case is under investigation.