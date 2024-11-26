Telangana spurns Adani benevolence

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Adani storm which has rocked the political circles both at the Centre and in Telangana, the state government has written to the Adani Group declining their offer of Rs 100-crore donation for the Young India Skill University.

At a media conference just before he left for Delhi on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that this decision was only regarding the donation announced by Adani. “All other agreements that were entered between the government and Adani Group in the past will remain unchanged,” he said. Political circles in Delhi say that the Chief Minister took the decision under the advice of the party high command since the entire opposition in Parliament is demanding a JPC into the Adani bribery case and they do not want to give a chance to the Union Government to charge the opposition of dual stand.

When asked about it, Revanth Reddy denied it and said that there was no such direction from the AICC or Rahul Gandhi. The state cabinet had taken the decision as there were charges of Adani Group bribing the then chief minister in neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The government of Telangana wants to keep itself aloof from such controversies.

Replying to a question on the demand of BRS to scrap all the MoUs with Adani Group entered into by the Congress government, Revanth Reddy said there were at least 12 MoUs which were signed with Adani Group during the BRS regime. Quoting Hans India, the Chief Minister showed a picture in which the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was seen shaking hands with Adani. He said the picture clearly shows how much he had bent before Adani. He said it was they who had laid red carpet to Adani using his aircraft. On the one hand they accuse this government of not getting any investment and when someone comes forward to invest, they oppose it. He said whether Adani or any other group has every right to do business in the state provided they were as per rules and if all procedures were duly followed. As far as the MoUs between the BRS government and Adani were concerned, he said the government cannot take unilateral decisions as it could land them into legal problems. A decision would be taken after careful examination of the legal implications, he added.