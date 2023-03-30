Telangana: Sri Rama Navami celebrations to held in Bhadradri today

The Sri Rama Navami fervour marks across the two Telugu states with the devotees flocking to the Rama temples especially at Bhadradri in Telangana to witness the celestial wedding of Rama and Sita. lPujas and Sitarama Kalyanam are prepared. The officials said that more than one lakh devotees will attend the marriage ceremony of Bhadradri Sitaram, accordingly, the crowd of devotees has been gradually increasing since morning.



The event will be held at the pranganam where Minister Indrakaran Reddy will present silk cloths and pearls on behalf of the state government. Meanwhile, LED screens have been set up in 26 sectors along with VIP to watch the welfare. Along with Governor Tamilisai, Chinnajeyar Swamy, other dignitaries are likely to be present. Three lakh fresh water and one lakh buttermilk packets have been prepared for distribution to the devotees. Two lakh laddu prasadas and 200 quintals of talambras are available to the devotees. 70 counters have been set up for their distribution.



According to officials, Laghukalyanam is performed to the deity in the sanctum sanctorum followed by wedding ceremony in Abhijit Lagna in the midst of thousands of devotees at 12 noon. Tomorrow (Friday) Swami will be crowned by the Pushkara Empire. A large number of devotees flocked to Bhadradri from other states apart from the two Telugu states to witness the celebrations.