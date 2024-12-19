Live
Telangana SSC Exam Schedule Released: Detailed Dates Announced
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the SSC (Class 10) examinations for the academic year 2024-2025. The exams are scheduled to commence on March 21, 2025, and conclude on April 2, 2025.
The subject-wise exam schedule is as follows:
March 21: First Language
March 22: Second Language
March 24: English
March 26: Mathematics
March 28: Physics
March 29: Biological Science
April 2: Social Studies
The exams will be conducted in the morning session, starting at 9:30 AM and ending at 12:30 PM.
Students are advised to utilize this schedule for their preparation and stay updated on further instructions from the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education. Regular revision and adherence to the timetable will help students perform effectively in the examinations.