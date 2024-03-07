Telangana SSC examination Hall Tickets to be released today

The Telangana SSC board will release the hall tickets for the exams on March 7 mad students are advised to receive the hall tickets from the respective schools.

The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the exams are conducted in a fair and efficient manner. Students are advised to start preparing for the exams and make the most of the remaining time before the exams begin.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has already announced the schedule for the 10th class public examinations for the academic year 2023-24. The exams will be held from March 18 to April 2, with the first language exam scheduled for March 18 and the second language exam on March 19. This will be followed by the third language exam on March 21, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 26, Biological Science on March 28, and Social Studies on March 30. The schedule also includes the OSSC Main Language Paper 1/SCSC Vocational Course (Theory) on April 1 and the OSSC Main Language Paper 2 on April 2 for subjects like Sanskrit and Arabic.

The government has made arrangements for around 5.07 lakh students who will be appearing for the exams this year. To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, 2,700 examination centers will be set up across the state. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on the respective dates.