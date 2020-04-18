Telangana SSC exams 2020 may be held in May third week

TS SSC 2020: If the state-wide lockdown is lifted after April 30, the SSC exams in Telangana will be conducted in May third week, said state education department. Keeping it in mind, the officials asked the students to prepare for the exams by watching online classes in Doordarshan Yadagiri channel, T-sat, Youtube and more.

The officials also suggested the parents to ensure their students are ready for the exams whenever they are held. The conduct of the exams is based on lifting lockdown in the state and the government has not yet decided on it, said the education department.

The SSC exams in the state were suspended after the exams were conducted for two subjects.

Meanwhile, the exams for Class 1 to Class 9 have been suspended and the students were promoted to higher classes. The decision of the government would benefit around 53 lakh students across the state.