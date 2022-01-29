Telangana: SSC exams to be held as scheduled in April/ May

Hyderabad: The SSC public examinations for the academic year 2021-22 is to be held as per schedule before May 2022 for which the education department is gearing up to complete the process by the end of March 17.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Government Examinations on Friday has announced the schedule with the revised due dates for the payment of examination fee for the regular as well as private once failed candidates for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational public examinations to be held in April/May-2022.

As per the revised fee payment dates, the last date to pay the exam fee without a late fee will be February 14. Candidates can pay with a late fee of Rs 50 till February 24, late fee of Rs 200 till March 4 and Rs 500 till March 14 to their respective school headmasters. If any of the dates mentioned as the last date for the payment of fee are declared as public holiday then students should treat that the next immediate working day as the last date. Students appearing for the examinations are asked to contact the headmaster or can access further details from the website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in. The DGE said that there will be no extension of due dates for payment of fees.

The last date for headmasters to remit the fee will be the next day on which students have remitted their fee. The entire process of submission of rolls of the students who paid the fees will be completed by March 16. The DEOs are asked to submit the rolls to the Director of Government Examinations by March 17.