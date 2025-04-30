Telangana SSC results Set for release today

Students across Telangana are eagerly anticipating the announcement of their 10th exam results, which are expected to be unveiled today at 1 PM by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Nearly 500,000 students are waiting to access their results.

Once the results are published, students can easily check their performance by entering their hall ticket number on the designated official websites. The following sites will provide access to the results:

- [BSE Telangana](https://bse.telangana.gov.in)

- [Results BSE Telangana](https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in)

- [Manabadi](https://www.manabadi.co.in)

Students are encouraged to check these websites for the latest updates on their exam outcomes.