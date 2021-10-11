Telangana: SSC students to have six papers this year

In a major development, the Telangana school education department has decided to conduct six exams for the academic year 2021-22 as the schools are not being conduct in a full-fledged manner due to the corona pandemic.



Usually, SSC students have 11 papers i.e. each two papers for one subject except for the second language. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has cancelled exams for the SSC students consecutively for two years.

In the orders passed on Monday, the education department said that the government decided to give six papers for the SSC students as the schools are not being run completely. Although the education department decided to conduct classes for 166 days, the gurukul schools were not opened yet and also, there is no complete attendance in the classes even after schools were reopened.

Considering all these aspects, the government has taken the decision. In addition to reducing the number of papers, the goverment also provided the students a possibility of writing Urdu exam for the second language paper.