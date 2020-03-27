Telangana State BJP leaders hail Centre's 1.70-lakh crore Covid package

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy welcomed Rs 1.70 lakh crore Garib Kalyan Scheme (GKS) announced by the Centre. The BJP State chief said the lockdown on account of Covid-19 has made it tough for the poor and middle class to cope up with their day to day life. The package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will help the poor, he added.



The package covers farmers, women with Jan Dhan bank accounts, daily wage workers under MNREGA, small-time employees, building construction workers, senior citizens, physically challenged, widows, self-help groups, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff engaged in treating corona affected patients, besides, the ASHA workers.

He said that 87 lakh households with white ration cards will be provided free ration for three months, in addition to the subsidised ration provided regularly. Similarly, the Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage to the doctors and health staff is provided to those engaged in the treatment of the corona affected patients. Also, 8.69 crore farmers in the country will be benefitted as the Centre has decided to deposit Rs 2,000 before April 14 in their accounts.

About 30 lakh social security pensioners under Asara in the State will benefit from the package and nearly 9.3 lakh families in Telangana will get free LPG cylinders for next three months, he added.

He said that the Centre has given its nod for the State government to spend Rs 1,200 crore out of Rs 31,000 crore of the State Building Construction Workers Welfare Fund and the District Mineral Fund to address the health problems of the mining workers in the State.

Kishan Reddy said that the package will benefit about 80 crore people in the country at the time of distress. He said Modi's government's package reflects its pro-poor stance and welfare for all segments of the society. He welcomed providing health insurance coverage to the medical, health and sanitation staff to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, payment of provident fund contribution by the government to the companies with less than 100 employees etc.