Telangana State CM KCR: Lockdown violators will be put behind bars

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has warned people that those found roaming on roads by violating lockdown rule will be put behind the bars. He also appealed to Telangana people to extend cooperation to the officials engaged in prevention of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



The Chief Minister held a meeting with the top officials of medical and health and police authorities and reviewed the measures taken in every part of the State. KCR instructed the medical department officials to review the health status of people with foreign travel history and home quarantined from time to time. The availability of medical facilities mainly ventilators and required mediocre was also discussed in detail. He asked Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajendar and officials not to leave any stone unturned in curbing the spread of virus.