Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations held in assembly with hoisting national flag

Telangana State Formation day celebrations were held in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The National Flag was hoisted by Council Chairman Gutta Sukhendar Reddy at the Legislative Council premises and Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy at the Assembly premises. Later, tributes were paid to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Assembly premises. MLCs V. Gangadhar Goud, Naveen Kumar, L. Ramana, Dande Vithal, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Raghothama Reddy, Assembly Secretary Charyulu, TRSLP Secretary Ramesh Reddy and others participated.



The state government has made massive arrangements for the celebrations of the emergence of Telangana. After a two-year hiatus from the covid-19 epidemic, state-level formation Day celebrations will be held at Nampally Public Gardens. Chief Minister KCR will unveil the national flag and address it at 9 am on Thursday in Public Gardens. Before leaving for the Public Gardens, CM KCR will pay a visit to the Martyrs' statue in Gun Park and pay tribute.



Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan will hold the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. As part of the celebrations, the Governor will honor 12 Telangana children who have excelled in various fields. It will be available in the Durbar Hall from 8.30 am to 11 am and will receive greetings from the general public and dignitaries from various fields.

In Delhi too, the central government will officially celebrate Telangana Formation Day on Thursday for the first time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the function, which will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center in Delhi at 6.30 pm under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Culture.