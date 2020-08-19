Telangana State Planning Board head pitches for integrating curriculum of all subjects of study

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) Vice- Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday stressed on the need to integrate the curriculum into all the subjects of study like Medicine, Engineering and Technology, Sciences, Law and others as it was imperative to have functional knowledge of the subject of commerce for any field of activity. A One day Webinar was jointly organised by Telangana Commerce Association (TCA) and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the theme "Commerce Education in Telangana – A New Perspective". Speaking in the program, Vinod Kumar outlined the role and relevance of Commerce Education in present society. He said that in recent years the different fields in the society were relying on the Commerce faculty for meeting the societal requirements.



Vinod Kumar further said that as the business environment had become very complex there was a compulsory need to understand the basic concepts which will be useful for all, particularly keeping in view that shift from few interactions and business arrangements to a higher level of business opportunities.

Central University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Prof H Venkateswarlu said that Telangana being a very progressive State must take the lead in providing the right direction and support to all the Universities in India to make the commerce education very relevant and also make students employable. He assured that in a couple of months a blueprint will be submitted by TCA for the key changes in the commerce education to be brought out by the TSCHE.

TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy talked about the trend that most of the students were choosing to pursue education in the field of commerce as the curriculum was very contemporary and also because of the visionary policies of the Telangana Government to promote industrial development.