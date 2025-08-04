Telangana State Police Complaint Authority inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA) was officially opened in Hyderabad on Sunday. The new body has been established to provide transparency and accountability, particularly regarding the misuse of power by police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and above.

The SPCA was set up in line with Supreme Court guidelines from 2006, which followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former IPS officer Prakash Singh.

B Shiva Shankar Rao, a retired judge, will head the authority and inaugurated the office in the D block of BRKR Bhavan. He stated that the institution will be crucial in maintaining the integrity of the police force. “Citizens can lodge complaints of any police misconduct. The State Police Complaint Authority will ensure transparency, accountability, and fair redressal of grievances,” he said.