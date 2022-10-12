Telangana: State varsities, affiliated colleges unable to implement double degree programmes

Hyderabad: Students in rural and underprivileged sections of society are at the receiving end vis-a- vis their urban counterparts in availing the double degree programme scheme in physical mode.



The issue has been put to the notice of the University Grants Commission (UGC) officials during an interaction with heads of State universities. A college can only admit students within the approved strength of seats in any given academic year.

Thus, the number of seats for taking admissions remains limited. A college has to keep the faculty-student ratio to maintain standards.

When a student opts to join an additional degree programme in a physical mode in another college it would be depriving another student of admission into that course.

Speaking to The Hans India, a top university official of Osmania University said: for example, "a student studying in one course in the Osmania University wishes to take an additional full-time course in physical mode in nearby English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). The OU and EFLU are public universities providing affordable education to students. When a student takes an additional degree programme in physical mode, in either of the universities, he would be depriving an opportunity for a student."

Particularly, this would hit hard students from underprivileged and economically weaker sections, who rely on affordable higher education provided by public universities and colleges, he added.

However, the number of colleges offering multiple courses benefits students in urban areas. Mainly, those from the privileged and affordable sections of society can take full advantage of the double degree programme in physical mode.

However, unlike in cities, like Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and other urban areas in Telangana, the number of colleges in rural areas are less. In addition, the number of courses offered with multiple subjects offered in the existing colleges in rural areas is more or less the same. This is another aspect in which students studying in the under-graduate programmes might not get the subject of their interest to study by choosing the double degree programme scheme of the UGC.

Given these constraints, a student could be allowed one-degree programme in physical mode and another through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode is sustainable. However, wherever possible, the students could be allowed to pursue double degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode.

These are some of the constraints that make it difficult for both the State universities and colleges to fully roll out the double degree programme scheme in physical mode across Telangana.