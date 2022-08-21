Telangana: Students frustrated, parents helpless and government least bothered

Hyderabad: Who should be held responsible for the bid to commit suicide by an Intermediate student over non-issuance of transfer certificate on the grounds that he had not cleared dues?

No one seems to be in a mood to dwell deep into the problem. In an immediate reaction to Friday's incident, officials of the state government slapped a show-cause notice on the college management, and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) sent a directive to all the junior colleges not to withhold the issuance of certificates.

It warned the colleges that violation of the directive will attract stringent action. But such notices and directives have become more of a ritual. No serious action follows, according to parents.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hyderabad School Parents' Association (HSPA) secretary, Venkata Sainath, said this is not the first such incident. In the past also some students resorted to some extreme steps.

"The attempt to suicide by a student of a Narayana college over a fee issue is the outcome of lack of proper regulatory mechanism, for which the association has been fighting for over a decade. They collect over 60% fee in advance and then put too much pressure directly on students which leads to such unfortunate situations," said Sainath.

He said earlier, schools used to call and ask parents to clear the dues. But for the past some time it is not the school administration but the principals, class teachers and teachers who are being used to mount pressure directly on the students for clearing the fees.