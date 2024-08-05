Telangana students to benefit from open quota removal

Hyderabad: More Telangana students are slated to benefit from the removal of the 15 per cent quota and also from the change in the definition of local status in the MBBS and dental seats in the State, as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has issued the notification.

Through this notification, the convenor quota seats in medical and dental colleges under the university will be filled. Candidates who have qualified the National Level Eligibility Test (NEET) 2024 can apply. They advised the candidates to register online until 6 pm on August 13. Along with completing the prescribed application form, candidates have to scan the relevant certificates and upload them on the website. The final merit list will be released after the university scrutinises the applications and certificates submitted online. The applicants have been asked to submit certificates, local status, community, and others. The merit list will be announced after the verification of the certificates, and seat details will be announced before web options.

As many as 49,184 students have qualified in the NEET examination, and with the removal of the open quota of 15 per cent as per the AP Reorganisation Act, all these students have qualified to apply.

The university has brought in changes to identify the local status of the students. In the past, there was a regulation that the students studying for any four out of seven years from class VII to intermediate were considered locals, but now the students should have to study continuously for four years from class IX to intermediate, and only these students will be considered Telangana locals. Earlier, the 15 per cent seats were kept in an open quota and were given to students from two States based on the record, and now, with the joint capital provision ending after ten years, this quota has been removed.

The university has also released a notification for filling up PG dental seats in the State. Candidates who have qualified the NEET - MDS-2024 exam are eligible to apply.

The convenor quota seats in the MDS course would be filled through this notification. Online applications from eligible candidates would be accepted from Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. For eligibility and other information, visit the university website at https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in.