Telangana: Students worry over pre-board exams

Nampally: As SSC exams are inching closer, the closure of schools has put managements in a fix over conducting pre-board exams. Even though the government has reduced the number of papers from eleven to six and changed the exam pattern by giving more choices, students are seen struggling with subjects, particularly Mathematics and Science.



With students returning for in-classes from February 1, learning outcomes of students suggest they face issues in coping up with Mathematics and Science due to online learning for 10 months.

"Pre-boards are scheduled from first week of April. But many schools are unsure. Students were excited to learn in class as they found topics easier when explained to in-person. About 40 per cent of students are not grasping well subjects like Mathematics and Science. They did not attend online learning due to net connectivity issues. They worry over their performance on their finals even though syllabus is cut by 30 per cent. Now that schools are shut again, many have migrated to their hometowns," said Sharada, Headmaster of Government High School, Masab Tank. Teachers said that given that most of the classes were held online, pre-boards are imperative as to gauge their performance and understand how much a student has learnt. Also, it allows them writing practice. Students are fretting about the performance on the boards. Besides, adding to their woes, they are also worried over whether final exams will be conducted or not. However, schools also face uncertainty about conducting the pre-board tests.

"The students were exposed to proper teaching from February 1 to March because T-SATs are not broadcast in every TV. In most of the government schools, only 50 to 60 per cent syllabus has been covered but the rest needs to be completed in physical classes and we can conduct examinations then," felt Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation. "We will conduct pre-board exams but unsure about when it will happen. Awaiting information from board," said an official from the school education department on condition of anonymity.