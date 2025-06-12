Live
Telangana TET 2025 Hall Tickets Released Ahead of June Exams
The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the June 2025 session has officially released its hall tickets. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official TET website.
The TET exams are set to take place over nine days, commencing on June 18 and concluding on June 30. They will be conducted in two daily shifts: the first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Notably, the exams will only be held in the afternoon on June 23 and exclusively in the morning on June 28.
In total, 1,83,653 applications have been received across the state for this June session of the TET. Of these, 63,261 candidates have registered for Paper 1, while 1,20,392 have applied for Paper 2. The complete schedule for the TET can be accessed through the provided link on the official website.