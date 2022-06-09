Telangana: Three dead as DCM vehicle hits a scooty in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

A fatal road accident took place in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district where three people were killed on the spot when a DCM van collided with a Scooty. After receiving information the police reached the spot, registered a case and are investigating.

Going into the details, the three people were traveling on a Scooty from Bhuvanagiri towards Jagdevpur while a DCM vehicle was coming towards Bhuvanagiri from Jagdevpur. It was during this sequence that the DCM driver hit the Scooty in front of him under the influence of alcohol and dragged it for 50 meters.

Three people riding on a Scooty were killed on the spot in the accident. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. Two women were among the dead and bodies were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem. Bhuvanagiri police said a case has been registered and is being investigated. The details of the dead are yet to be known.