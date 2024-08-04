Telangana: Three killed after car collides a tree in Nagarkurnool

In a shocking incident late Saturday night, three individuals lost their lives and another was seriously injured when their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree near Vatavarlapalli in the Nagar Kurnool district.

The victims, identified as 22-year-old Macharla Kishan Kannayya from Matsyabollaram in the Medchal district and his two companions, were on a trip to the Srisailam reservoir when the accident occurred. According to Amrabad Circle Inspector Sankar Naik, the group was traveling in a car at midnight when they suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

Kishan Kannayya and two of his friends tragically died at the scene of the crash. Another friend, identified as Sai Prakash from Kompalli, sustained serious injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital in Sunnipenta, Nandyal district for treatment.

Authorities have transported the deceased to Acchampet Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

