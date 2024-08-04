Live
- Do not dare divert Dalit Bandhu assets says Dy CM Bhatti
- 16-year-old Cambodian girl tests positive for bird flu
- Centre to overhaul Waqf Act, check its powers & increase women representation
- Bengal school job case: Out on bail, TMC legislator summoned by ED on Monday
- Severe Pressures Of UPSC Preparation Highlighted By Tragic Suicide Of Aspirant In Delhi
- 7 Dead, 25 Injured In Bus Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
- Pull down BRS office building, orders Minister Komatireddy
- 10-yr- old road accident victim gets a second life post life-saving surgery
- Mangaluru MLA calls for`300 crore relief package
- MUDA scam sparks political firestorm
Just In
Telangana: Three killed after car collides a tree in Nagarkurnool
In a shocking incident late Saturday night, three individuals lost their lives and another was seriously injured when their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree near Vatavarlapalli in the Nagar Kurnool district.
In a shocking incident late Saturday night, three individuals lost their lives and another was seriously injured when their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree near Vatavarlapalli in the Nagar Kurnool district.
The victims, identified as 22-year-old Macharla Kishan Kannayya from Matsyabollaram in the Medchal district and his two companions, were on a trip to the Srisailam reservoir when the accident occurred. According to Amrabad Circle Inspector Sankar Naik, the group was traveling in a car at midnight when they suddenly lost control of the vehicle.
Kishan Kannayya and two of his friends tragically died at the scene of the crash. Another friend, identified as Sai Prakash from Kompalli, sustained serious injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital in Sunnipenta, Nandyal district for treatment.
Authorities have transported the deceased to Acchampet Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.