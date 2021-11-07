Telangana: Three-month-old baby dies, couple critical as the snake bites in Mahububabad

In a tragic incident, a snake bit three of a family including a child in the Mahububabad district. The child lost the life while the couple is being treated at a hospital. The incident took place at Shanigapuram under Mahabubabad Municipality. Going into details, couple Kranti and Mamtha were bitten by a snake along with their 3-month-old baby while sleeping at home at night.



However, the locals caught the snake and killed it, and the three who were bitten by the snake were rushed to hospital. The child's parents are being treated for a life-threatening condition while the child has already lost the life. The locals said the snake bite was a poisonous one.

The relatives are weeping over the death of a three-month-old baby. Tragedy scenes appear in Shanigapuram village when a snake bit three people in the same house and a child died.