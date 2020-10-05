Telangana: TJS chief Kodandaram to contest in MLC elections

TJS chief M Kodandaram will contest from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates constituency in the MLC elections. An announcement with respect to the party's decision has been made today.

Kodandaram has already conducted the campaign in Nalgonda and tried to draw the attention of the unemployed graduates. He took a dig at the TRS government for the delay in announcing government job notifications. Initially, the TJS chief had plans to contest with Congress support but the latter did not agree. Even the Congress party leader Manikyam Thakur also clarified the same and said that they want to field a candidate from their party.

TRS, Congress and BJP have begun conducting meetings to strengthen the party from the ground level.

The tenure of the candidates elected from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar will end by March 29, 2021. Keeping it in the view, the election commission also launched the voter registration process and will announce the election notification soon. For voter registration, a person should have completed graduation by November 1, 2017.

The voting registration process ends on November 11 and the final voter list will be announced on January 18.