Telangana to deliver AI-powered services to 1 crore people by 2027

Hyderabad: The State Government is committed to delivering AI-powered citizen services to one crore people by 2027, according to IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day training programme for government officials, the minister stated, “Our government is not one that reacts after a problem arises.

We believe in being proactive, transparent, and forward-looking. With the help of AI, we aim to build a Telangana where citizen services reach people even before they ask.”

The government’s vision is to make Telangana a hub for a $5 billion AI economy, which would generate thousands of new jobs.

To achieve this, initiatives such as an AI City, AI University, and Telangana AI Innovation Hub are being developed to international standards. Sridhar Babu highlighted that Telangana is the first state in the country to launch an AI-driven Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), which is now serving as a role model for other states. Building on this momentum, the government is working to make over 300 citizen services across 20 departments available through AI-powered platforms.As part of this initiative, 250 officials from 20 departments have been selected for specialised AI training. Over the next three months, these officials will be mentored by AI experts to help them integrate emerging technologies into governance and service delivery.