Telangana to have its own brand of meat soon: minister Talasani

To provide quality meat to the consumers, the Telangana government is gearing up to introduce its own brand of meat to the people, said minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The minister on Friday launched a New Year calendar and diary of the Veterinary and animal husbandry department at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that the department of animal husbandry has ranked number one in the country with blue, white and pink revolutions. He said that the Chief Minister's ideas have helped the state to create immense wealth.

"There is no state in the country like Telangana which launched mobile veterinary hospitals to provide medical services to the animals and to encourage occupations of different castes in the state," the minister said.

He further said that even the centre has appreciated the works of the animal husband department in several cases.