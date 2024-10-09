Telangana to Join 'Sarathi-Vahan' Portal, Launches Automatic Vehicle Testing Centers

Hyderabad: Telangana's Transport Department is set to join the 'Sarathi-Vahan' portal, a key initiative under the Central Motor Vehicle Act, announced Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, the minister outlined several initiatives aimed at improving vehicle safety and management across the state.



Minister Prabhakar, accompanied by Government Special Secretary Vikas Raj and Transport Commissioner Ilambarithi, revealed that 37 'Automatic Testing Centers' will be established across Telangana for vehicle fitness checks. "Each district will have one testing center, with an additional four in Hyderabad, costing a total of Rs 296 crore. Each center will cost Rs 8 crore," he said. These centers will ensure that vehicles meet safety standards before hitting the roads.

15-Year Vehicle Scrapping Policy

The state is set to implement a vehicle scrapping policy for vehicles older than 15 years. Private and government vehicles that cross this threshold, as well as commercial vehicles older than eight years, will be subject to this policy. "This step is crucial to reducing road accidents," Prabhakar added, referencing Supreme Court guidelines on road safety. The state has already canceled the licenses of thousands of violators as part of stricter road safety enforcement.

Transport Commissioner Ilambarithi further elaborated on the voluntary scrapping policy. "Owners who voluntarily scrap their personal vehicles after 15 years and purchase a new vehicle within two years will benefit from reduced life tax," he said. However, those wishing to re-register old vehicles will face an additional tax.

Ex-Gratia for Gulf Migrant Workers' Families

Telangana government has released Rs 10.60 crore as ex-gratia for the families of Gulf migrant workers who passed away. Minister Prabhakar handed over the relevant documents to PCC NRI cell representatives at the event. Families of workers who died after December 7, 2023, are eligible to apply through district collector offices to receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation.