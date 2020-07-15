Telangana to upskill 50,000 unemployed

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a non-profit organisation created by the Government of Telangana to bring synergy among government institutions, industry, and academia, has partnered with Coursera, the world's leading online learning platform, to train 50,000 unemployed youth during the COVID-19 crisis. The partnership is part of Coursera's global roll-out of the Workforce Recovery Initiative, where any state and country can provide unemployed workers with free access to online learning.

About 3,800 Job-relevant courses across cloud computing, data science, block chain, computer science, and AI to be offered through the TASK.

The pandemic has affected the livelihoods of 2.7 billion workers globally, with millions at risk in India. The government of Telangana, through TASK, has been proactive in improving the employability of its youth by investing in skills of the future. On the eve of World's Youth Skills Day, through this partnership TASK is making 3,800 courses on Coursera available to 50,000 unemployed youths across the state. The program aims to develop high-demand skills like data science, cloud computing, blockchain, AI, computer science, and the Internet of Things. It will also include access to highly sought after professional certificates like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, designed to train people with no tech background for IT jobs