Telangana to witness rainfall for next three days

Telangana to witness light to moderate showers in the next three days due to the formation of the trough from South Jharkhand to Gulf of Mannar and from interior Odisha to South Chattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km from the surface.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. The flow of winds at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hours are likely to occur along with the rain, IMD officials said. The rainfall is also likely to occur isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Tuesday, parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir and Medchal witnessed hail storm.