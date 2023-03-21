Telangana tops in paddy procurement for Yasangi season

Hyderabad: Telangana State stands at the number one position in the country in the paddy procurement for the Yasangi season.

This was announced by Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar while holding a meeting with additional collectors of all the districts, senior officials of the civil supplies department and Food Corporation of India (FCI).

They discussed about the action plan for the procurement of paddy for the ensuing Yasangi season. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government had so far procured about 672 lakhs metric tonnes of paddy from farmers since the formation of Telangana and Telangana has emerged as the top paddy producing State in India.

He asked the officials to prepare an action plan, including setting up procurement centre, gio tagging, transportation, coordination with millers, arrangements for required gunny bags, paddy cleaners, moisture machines and tarpaulins to ensure the smooth process of paddy procurement.