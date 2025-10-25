Telangana transport dept inspects private buses after Kurnool bus tragedy

In the wake of the recent bus accident in Kurnool, the Telangana Transport Department has ramped up safety inspections on private buses across the region. Officials from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) have been conducting thorough checks along key routes, including the Vijayawada Highway and Bangalore Highway.

As part of the initiative, inspections were carried out at Gagan Pahad in the Rajendranagar area, where travel buses arriving from Andhra Pradesh were scrutinised. The officials assessed the vehicles for essential fire safety equipment and medical kits. Consequently, five travel buses have been reported for failing to comply with safety regulations, with one bus being seized for operating with a broken mirror. Passengers reported that this particular vehicle was involved in a road accident near Jadcharla.

Further checks were conducted at Chintalakunta in LB Nagar, leading to the seizure of another travel bus found in violation of the rules. Additionally, cases have been registered against four other buses for similar infractions. The department's proactive measures aim to enhance road safety and prevent future incidents.