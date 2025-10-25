Live
- Four criminals, including Kanishk Pahadia, injured in separate encounters with Delhi Police
- PVL 2025: Mumbai enter final with big win over Goa
- F1 Academy expands support for Indian racer Atiqa Mir
- Celebrating the spirit of art: Honouring creativity and human expression
- Asian Youth Games: India’s Mandal wins bronze in boys’ 5000m walk
- Why It’s Time to Rethink Overwork: Building Healthier, Happier, and More Productive Workplaces
- Hyderabad Launches India’s First QR Code Feedback System to Boost Public Service Efficiency
- Riya Sarwana, Amaan Ali shine on Day 2 of REL & TSC
- Raghu Sainik students selected for chess tourney
- Train your brain: Everyday habits to improve memory and focus
Telangana transport dept inspects private buses after Kurnool bus tragedy
In the wake of the recent bus accident in Kurnool, the Telangana Transport Department has ramped up safety inspections on private buses across the...
In the wake of the recent bus accident in Kurnool, the Telangana Transport Department has ramped up safety inspections on private buses across the region. Officials from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) have been conducting thorough checks along key routes, including the Vijayawada Highway and Bangalore Highway.
As part of the initiative, inspections were carried out at Gagan Pahad in the Rajendranagar area, where travel buses arriving from Andhra Pradesh were scrutinised. The officials assessed the vehicles for essential fire safety equipment and medical kits. Consequently, five travel buses have been reported for failing to comply with safety regulations, with one bus being seized for operating with a broken mirror. Passengers reported that this particular vehicle was involved in a road accident near Jadcharla.
Further checks were conducted at Chintalakunta in LB Nagar, leading to the seizure of another travel bus found in violation of the rules. Additionally, cases have been registered against four other buses for similar infractions. The department's proactive measures aim to enhance road safety and prevent future incidents.