Telangana: TRS Rajya Sabha members take oath in Parliament today

Namaste Telangana Chairman and Managing Director Divakonda Damodar Rao and Hetero Pharma founder Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members today. Damodar Rao and Parthasarathy Reddy took oath in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Both the MPs took oath in Telugu.



Divakonda Damodar Rao of Maddunur in Jagityal District was one of the people who walked alongside KCR from the earliest days of the Telangana movement. He has served in various capacities in the TRS party since 2001. Served as Politburo Member, Chief Secretary, Party Secretary - Finance. TNews, which played an active role in the Telangana Special State Military Movement, played a key role in the establishment of the Namaste Telangana Magazine. Damodar Rao assisted in setting up two media houses in line with the ideas of the then movement leader KCR that Telangana should have its own media houses.

Damodar Rao, who was the first managing director of Telangana Broadcasting (TNews Channel), is currently continuing as a director. As soon as the CM KCR wanted to set up Telangana Publications, he took steps to set it up at a time when the Telangana movement was in full swing. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Publications (Namaste Telangana, Telangana Today dailies). Born on April 1, 1958, Damodar Rao has a wife, a daughter, and a son.

WhileBandi Parthasarathy Reddy is the founder of Hetero Drugs and hails from Sattupalli, Khammam district. Born in Kandukur village in Vensur mandal, Parthasarathy Reddy completed his degree in Kandukur and set up a hetero company while working for a private company. The company employs over ten thousand people. He has founded many educational institutions and is serving as an educator. Parthasarathy Reddy is credited with making secret donations to various events taking place in various villages in the Khammam district. Parthasarathy Reddy has a wife and a son who are extensively involved in spiritual activities.