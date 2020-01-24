Telangana: TSBIE announces dates of exams for first-year Inter students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday said that the "Ethics and Human Values" examination will be held for first-year Intermediate students on January 28 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, an examination of "Environmental Education" will be conducted on January 30 from 10 am to 1 pm.

A TSBIE communiqué on Thursday asked all principals of the junior colleges in the State to download the nominal rolls and the hall tickets of the students from their college logins visiting tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Further, the students are informed that they will not be issued pass certificates without qualifying in both the papers.

Also, the first-year students of 2019-20 are asked to appear the examinations with their first-year hall ticket numbers and the old students, who did not appear and not qualified should also write the above examinations with previous intermediate year hall ticket numbers, it said.