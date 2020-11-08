Telangana: Tungabhadra Pushkaralu to begin from November 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowment and Housing Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday disclosed that Tungabhadra Pushkaralu festival to be held following corona protocols in the State from November 20 to December 1.

The Minister along with his colleagues Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, and MLA visited the famous temple Jogulamba Matha in Alampur in Gadwal district.

They performed special puja to the presiding deity on the occasion and took blessings from pujaris.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the government has decided to conduct the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu festival.

The Ministers also held a review meeting with officials on the Pushkaralu festival.

He said that the officials were asked to set up five Pushkaralu Ghats and provide better connectivity to Pushkaralu areas in Gadwal district.

He instructed them to ensure all facilities to the devotees amid corona pandemic. The officials will take steps of corona protocols and avoid virus spread, he added.