Telangana: Two-day State-level workshop on curriculum development concludes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has organized a two-day Workshop on the 'Curriculum Development Project' in the State on February 22 and 23, in collaboration with British Council (South India), Bangor University and Aberystwyth University, United Kingdom at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, Hyderabad.

TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the focus of the workshop is on the improvement of quality assurance mechanisms followed by the two participating universities from Britain and curriculum development and embedding employability skills in the disciplines of Commerce, Economics, History, and Political Science at Osmania and Kakatiya Universities.

Prof Limbadri said on the second and closing day, the workshop started with a recap of activities of day one and the agenda set for day two.

Beverley Herring made a detailed presentation on "Embedded Employability." In the process, she conveyed what skills are, the nature of the skills, and employability skills. She went into the details of Embedded Employability to provide opportunities to develop the knowledge, skills, experiences, behaviours, attributes, achievements, and attitudes that enable graduates to make successful transitions benefiting them, the economy and their communities. She conveyed the changing landscape in the areas of Economy, Technology, Education, and timing to align with industrial requirements. She explained the framework on Embedded Employability followed at Aberystwyth University. Issues about faculty Employability action plan, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), authentic assessment, and peer assessment were also discussed at length. Unique practices followed in the Welsh universities to make students write "My Five Year Plan" and its implications to know and shape them were discussed.

The UK representatives interacted with the students of AV, Nizams, Bhavans-Vivekananda, and Government City Colleges to get impressions from the students about the education system and life skills in Telangana.

The Chairman of the TSCHE Prof. R. Limbadri, requested the representatives of Osmania University and Kakatiya University to complete the process of developing the curriculum and enable him to implement the same from the academic year 2023-24.