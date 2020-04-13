Telangana: Two more corona positive cases in Nirmal district

Nirmal: Two new corona positive cases were registered on Sunday in Nirmal district. So far, two persons died of corona and 17 were undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

According to official sources, 335 blood samples were sent from the district for testing and reports of 229 samples came. On Saturday, two persons were tested positive, who were identified as Markaz returnees and lives in Bhudharpet, market area of Nirmal town. 33 persons, who were their relatives, were sent for quarantine. On Sunday, two more persons of Bhainsa town, the primary contacts, were tested positive and were shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment.

Six quarantine centres, with 450-bed capacity were established in the district and the patients are being returned after completing 14 days if quarantine. Only 81 patients are left in the quarantine and another 33 primary contacts of Nirmal town were sent to quarantine last Saturday. With this, now only 114 patients were left in quarantine in the district.

19 mandal-level, 396 village-level, 20 town-level and 1,086 friendly surveillance teams are working in the district. 11 containment zones were identified in Gajulapet, Zohra Nagar, Gulzar Market, Chakpeli village of Narsapur G mandal, Pondragalli of Bhainsa mamdal, Madina Colony of Kadem, Rachapur, Kanakapur villages of Laxmanchanda, New Lingampalli of Mamadal and Rayadari of Pembi mandal were identified as containment zones. Roads leading to these areas were closed and sodium hypochlorite was sprayed.

12 kg rice each and Rs 500 cash was distributed to about 6,022 migrant laborers and police department is strictly implementing Go 45 and seizing the vehicle of those people, who were coming out during lockdown period.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju inspected containment zone in Bhainsa town on Sunday and also inspected Beltaroda check post in Bhainsa and urged the people not to come out the their houses. He warned that strict action will be taken against those, who come out without proper reason as two more positive cases were registered in Bhainsa.