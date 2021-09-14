Telangana: Two who ventured into forest die of electrocution in Kothagudem

Two people who ventured into the forest to collect wood for cooking died of electrocution after coming in contact with the live electric wires that were placed to hunt the wild animals in the forest area at Mulakalpalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.



Going into details, Payam John Babu (24) and Pakuram Durgarao (35) along with three others went into the forest to fetch wooden sticks for cooking when they came in contact with the wires at Madharam.



The two called up their family members who rushed to the spot and found John Babu dead. Durga Rao who was still alive when his family members reached was sent to hospital. However, he died in the mid-way.



The three others who also ventured into the forest removed the electric wires and informed the officials who reached the spot. The bodies were sent to Mulakalapalli. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

