Telangana: Unemployed JAC attempts to siege Pragati Bhavan in demand for job notifications

The unemployed Joint Action Committee on Tuesday had called to siege the Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad to demand to issue of notification regarding job recruitment in the Telangana state. Tensions, however, erupted when police blocked the program headed by the unemployed. Some JAC students were detained in the wake of this. The state demanded the immediate release of the job notification.



Protesters climbed the gate at Pragati Bhavan and tried to enter the office while the police had intercepted and arrested them. The traffic at Pragati Bhavan was temporarily disrupted due to protests of unemployed youth.



On the other hand, the state government has recently decided to recruit 50,000 government jobs. To this extent the cabinet has also given the green signal for the recruitment of these posts.



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry in the advise of the government has identified over 67,000 job vacancies in government departments in Telangana. It is prepared to submit a final report to the state government to this effect. As part of the recruitment, Finance Ministry officials collected department-wise details in May with government directives. A report was submitted to the cabinet confirming that there were a total of 52 thousand job vacancies at that time. Chief Minister KCR‌ expressed dissatisfaction over the list and ordered to give comprehensive information.

The Vigilant government departments again conducted a comprehensive exercise and submitted a draft report at the last cabinet meeting. All the departments have completed the process and submitted the reports last week with total of 67,820 vacancies across the state. Finance ministry officials will present a full list in this regard at a cabinet meeting later this month. Information that the government will allow to issue notifications after cabinet approval.