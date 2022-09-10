  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Univ VC lands in trouble after video of him dancing with hostel girls goes viral

Telangana Univ VC lands in trouble after video of him dancing with hostel girls goes viral
x

Telangana Univ VC lands in trouble after video of him dancing with hostel girls goes viral

Highlights

Telangana University Vice Chancellor Ravinder Gupta landed into soup after he danced along with girls on the premises of the girls' hostel after the Ganesh immersion on Friday.

Nizamabad: Telangana University Vice Chancellor Ravinder Gupta landed into soup after he danced along with girls on the premises of the girls' hostel after the Ganesh immersion on Friday.

According to the sources, VC Ravinder Gupta along with two other persons without any prior permission visited the girls' hostel and danced along with the hostel girls. It is alleged that VC Ravinder Gupta also distributed money to them.

Students unions and parents of the students are expressing anger over VC's behaviour and demanding to take serious action against him. On the other hand, netizens are keeping mixed reactions to the video and citing that the VC didn't misbehave with girls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X