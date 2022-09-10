Telangana Univ VC lands in trouble after video of him dancing with hostel girls goes viral

Nizamabad: Telangana University Vice Chancellor Ravinder Gupta landed into soup after he danced along with girls on the premises of the girls' hostel after the Ganesh immersion on Friday.

According to the sources, VC Ravinder Gupta along with two other persons without any prior permission visited the girls' hostel and danced along with the hostel girls. It is alleged that VC Ravinder Gupta also distributed money to them.

Students unions and parents of the students are expressing anger over VC's behaviour and demanding to take serious action against him. On the other hand, netizens are keeping mixed reactions to the video and citing that the VC didn't misbehave with girls.