Telangana varsity VCs raise pitch for innovative curriculum plan

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Chairman, Prof V Balakista Reddy stressed that India’s demographic advantage and rapid technological progress, asserting that the country is well-positioned to become a global leader in knowledge, innovation, and economic development.

He presided over a meeting organised on Monday by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) with the Vice-Chancellors from state universities at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Gachibowli and attended by senior council officials, along with Vice-Chancellors from 12 universities across Telangana.

The VCs meeting discussed focusing on several critical academic issues, including systematic planning for the upcoming academic year, trends in undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for 2025–26, and the introduction of new courses in emerging and interdisciplinary areas.

The participants emphasised the need for innovative programs aligned with global and industry requirements. The VCs agreed on developing a forward-looking curriculum roadmap. A structured revision process for undergraduate syllabi for Semesters III to VI for the academic year 2026–27 was proposed to ensure the quality, relevance, and employability of graduates.

The Vice-Chancellors presented key concerns requiring urgent government attention. These included granting permission to fill all sanctioned teaching posts, clarity on recruitment procedures. Besides, the fixation of roster points and filling backlog vacancies.

They also called for the constitution of a committee to review and rationalise university statutes and ordinances, the formation of a common curriculum committee for UG and PG programs, and the preparation of a comprehensive report on the financial position of universities with recommendations for releasing infrastructure grants. Each university was asked to conduct an academic audit and submit a report to TGCHE, with special focus on institutions with zero or less than 25 percent admissions. The Vice-Chancellors unanimously requested the Council to propose allocating up to 10 percent of the State Budget to the education sector.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education assured the Vice-Chancellors that their concerns and proposals would be consolidated and presented to the government for timely policy decisions. Senior officials, including Prof E Purushotham, Vice-Chairman-I, Prof SK Mahmood, Vice-Chairman-II, and Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, reiterated the Council’s commitment to strengthening higher education through strategic interventions.

The meeting agreed on a shared vision to enhance academic quality, improve infrastructure, and ensure equitable access to education. The proposed reforms aim to position Telangana as a hub for innovation-driven learning and global competitiveness.