Telangana Wakf Board asks NHAI not to demolish mosques

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem conducted a review meeting along with the police, revenue, and national highway officials at Wakf Board in Haj House Nampally on Wednesday and discussed about the protection of waqf lands.

During the meeting, he noted that the Government of Telangana has issued GO no.15 to stop the registration of Wakf properties and the Board circulated the list of Wakf properties to all District Collectors and revenue officials and urged them not to register any Wakf properties in the name of individuals."As Wakf properties are dedicated in the name of God, they cannot be changed or mortgaged," he asserted.

Further, he requested the National Highway Authority of India officials not to demolish any mosque or graveyard for road-widening and requested them to make alternative way.

D Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, Dharma Reddy, Executive Engineer, R&B, NHAI, revenue officers and WakfBoard members were present.